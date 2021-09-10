Ultra PRO To Release Pokémon TCG: Fusion Strike Products

Ultra PRO, the company known for their premium products used to protect and store trading cards, have announced a new collaboration with the Pokémon TCG. This time around, they will be releasing binders that will tie into the upcoming November 2021 set, Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. These binders will use the artwork from the packs, which includes Boltund, Gigantamax Genger, Genesect, and the main focus of the series, Mew. Let's get into the details.

Here's a breakdown of the upcoming Ultra PRO Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike tie-in products:

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike four-card portfolio MSRP: $7.99 Front artwork: Gengar Back artwork: Boltund 12 pages total including: 10 pages for standard size cards 2 pages for oversized cards



Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike nine-card portfolio MSRP: $11.99 Front artwork: Mew Back artwork: Genesect 14 pages total including: 10 pages for standard size cards



Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released on November 12, 2021. Here's the official set description:

The path ahead is riddled with rivals and fierce battles. Fortunately, it also harbors limitless potential as the new Fusion Strike style emerges, capturing the unbound spirit of Pokémon and Trainers alike! Adaptable new Pokémon V like Genesect V, Hoopa V, and Mew VMAX are eager for battle, while Single Strike and Rapid Strike Pokémon loom large as Rillaboom VMAX, Cinderace VMAX, and Inteleon VMAX appear in their Gigantamax forms. Go with the flow and discover powerful new strategies in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike! Over 260 cards 20 powerful Pokémon V and eight enormous Pokémon VMAX Over 20 new Fusion Strike cards More new Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards 20 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card

As we get closer to the release of Fusion Strike, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool. We have been previewing cards from the Japanese set Fusion Arts, which will be part of the content that will eventually make up the English equivalent set.