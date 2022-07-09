Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend Brings Shadow Latios To Pokémon GO Today

Starting today, Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend brings Shadow Latios to Pokémon GO. However, the even bigger news is that a switch-up in the Team GO Rocket Leader rotation has now made three new Shiny Shadow Pokémon available… and the selections here is major news. Keep reading and be sure to get some Rocket Radars prepped, because you will want to get all of these.

The three new Shadow Pokémon that can be encountered Shiny after defeating Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra are Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. That means that Shiny Shadow Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard are unlocked!

Stay tuned for new Team GO Rocket battle guides to help take down these new teams, right here on Bleeding Cool. First, though, here are the full detail for the Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event happening today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time.

Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time. New Legendary Shadow debut: Shadow Latios arrives and can be caught by defeating Giovanni

Shadow Latios arrives and can be caught by defeating Giovanni New Team GO Rocket Special Research rewarding a Super Rocket Radar

Charged TMs will be able to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon during the event

20 GO Battle League sets each day

The following Ultra Unlock bonuses have been added to the Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event:

Team GO Rocket balloons every two hours

An extra free Raid Pass daily

Defeating Grunts earns two Mysterious Components

Legendary Pokémon will be available in GO Battle League encounters starting at Rank 16

Earn 5x Stardust from GO Battle League rewards

Earn 50% extra XP from Raids

Earn 50% extra Stardust from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts

Previous Community Day moves will be available via evolution for: Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, Snivy, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepic, Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplip, and Oshawott when evolving them or their middle stage up to their final form.

