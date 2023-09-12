Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Frigibax, Niantic, pokemon, ultra unlock

Ultra Unlock: Paldea Introduces The New Frigibax In Pokémon GO

Ultra Unlock: Paldea introduces Frigibax in Pokémon GO with new updates in this event that were unlocked during Pokémon GO Fest 2023.

There have been updates added to the current Paldea-themed release in Pokémon GO. This is all part of the Ultra Unlock bonuses added to the game. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the new Ultra Unlock: Paldea event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur

Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur Ultra Unlock bonuses continuing from the Paldean Adventure event: Unown will appear in Raids (A, D, E, L, P) and can be Shiny. Lechonk Timed Research will offer encounters with this new Paldean Pokémon 4x XP for catching 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon Roaming Form Gimmighoul won't appear at Golden PokéStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn't used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop! PokéStops may turn golden without the use of a Golden Lure Module

Shiny odds increased, continued from A Paldean Adventure : Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event.

: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event. Paid Timed Research: I've Got Your Back: This $5 Timed Research will offer the following rewards, which must be claimed before the end of the event. Trainers should note that this seems to be purely beneficial for getting this avatar item and for nothing else. Two encounters with Pawmi Pawmi Backpack avatar item Three Rare Candy One Incubator 10 Silver Pinap Berries 921 Stardust 9210 XP Choose your Paldean partner Pokémon! A new Special Research story with branching paths is available to Trainers! Throughout Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound, you'll be able to adventure together and bond with your chosen partner Pokémon. You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

This $5 Timed Research will offer the following rewards, which must be claimed before the end of the event. Trainers should note that this seems to be purely beneficial for getting this avatar item and for nothing else. Wild Spawns: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax as a rare spawn. Frigibax is a pseudo-Legendary so expect it to be as difficult to find as Gible, Axew, Jangmo-o, and Deino once were.

Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax as a rare spawn. Frigibax is a pseudo-Legendary so expect it to be as difficult to find as Gible, Axew, Jangmo-o, and Deino once were. Raids: Tier One: Unown A, Unown D, Unown E, Unown L, Unown P (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Turtonator, Kleavor, Bombirdier (can all be Shiny) Tier Five: September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Mega Raids: Mega Manectric

7KM Gift Eggs : Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk 10KM Eggs: Frigibax will be in 10KM Eggs

Frigibax will be in 10KM Eggs Field Research Encounters: Pawmi

