Ultra Unlock Part One Is Over In Pokémon GO But The Raids Aren't

There is some confusion in the Pokémon GO community. This is, with Niantic's less-than-stellar communication, nothing new. However, this time, they're not at fault. It's simply that the Ultra Unlock event is a bit strange in structure. Normally, an event's raid rotation reverts to a generic raid rotation once the event is over. This has led many to believe that Dialga, Unown U, Cranidos, and Shieldon will not be available in raids once the event ends today in Pokémon GO. That is not the case. While Ultra Unlock Part One: Time will come to its conclusion today at 8 PM local time, the raid rotation we currently have will last in Pokémon GO until Friday at 10 AM.

Here is what Pokémon GO players can expect for this week of raids, straight from the official blog:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time: Dialga will be appearing in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Dialga! Magneton, Aerodactyl, Porygon2, and Golurk will be appearing in three-star raids. Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, and Klink will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U!

Once the clock ticks over to 10 AM local time on Friday, July 23rd, 2021, the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event will begin, bringing a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Unown, however, will not be leaving. It will remain in raids, joined by Palkia with its Shiny release in Tier Five raids and the normally regional Heracross and Kangaskhan in Tier Three raids. Heracross will also have its Shiny released for this event.

All of this is to say that if you missed out on Shiny Dialga, Cranidos, or Shieldon, hope isn't lost just yet. You'll still be able to raid them until Friday morning.