UltraPro To Release Pokémon TCG Deck Boxes With Starter Magnets

UltraPro has announced a new line of Pokémon TCG products including deck boxes featuring the Starter Pokémon. The Starters appear on magnets along with other Pokémon that are popular in their respective regions, with Riolu appearing alongside the Sinnoh Starters of Piplup, Turtwig, and Chimchar; Pikachu appearing alongside of Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander; Yamper appearing alongside of Sobble, Grookey, and Scorbunny, and more. UltraPro has been a longtime collaborator of the Pokémon TCG, releasing products using stock art by iconic lead artist and designer for The Pokémon Company Ken Sugimori. Sugimori's artwork has appeared on UltraPro products for years including deck boxes, card sleeves, playmats, and more. Let's take a look at the solicitation for this product.

The solicitations for UltraPro's Pokémon TCG deck boxes are as follows.

Collect, store, and personalize with the Alcove Click for Pokémon! The Alcove Click comes with four themed badges featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Pikachu. This Deck Box holds up to 100 standard size trading cards double-sleeved in Ultra PRO Deck Protector® sleeves, features a strong magnetic closure, and has dual thumb notches for easy access to your deck. Personalize your Alcove Click by popping on your favorite magnetic badges and replacing them with other badges. badges have a 1.5 in. diameter.

Officially licensed Pokémon Deck Box with changeable magnetic badges

Comes with four 1.5 in. magnetic badges, featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Pikachu

Holds 100+ standard size cards double-sleeved in Ultra PRO Deck Protector® sleeves

Strong magnetic closure featuring multiple magnets to hold the lid securely shut

Lid unfolds to reveal dual thumb notches for easy access to your deck

Other versions of this product feature:

Riolu appearing alongside the Sinnoh Starters of Piplup, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Yamper appearing alongside the Galarian Starters of Sobble, Grookey, and Scorbunny

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the latest Pokémon TCG news.