Unbound: Worlds Apart Receives Console Release Dates

Perp Games has announced the new release dates for Unbound: Worlds Apart as the game will come out on Xbox and PlayStation in 2022. The game is already out on PC but the release dates for console have kinda been up in the air. This week those dates got defined as we now know it will drop on both PS4 and PS5 digitally on February 9th, with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S digitally on February 11th. There will be a physical release for PlayStation soon after the digital release, but nothing confirmed for Xbox or event the Nintendo Switch yet. You can check out the latest trailer to see how it will appear on console below.

Unbound: Worlds Apart is a challenging, atmospheric and hand-drawn puzzle-platformer set in a universe where all worlds are connected by portals. You control Soli, a gifted young mage who has the power to open portals and control the unique properties of each world – such as inverse gravity, time manipulation, super strength and more. Using these newfound skills, Soli must journey across dangerous and mysterious worlds, each brimming with secrets and challenges. You must use every skill Soli has to defeat a ruthless evil that is tearing reality apart, while learning the shocking truth behind your world's collapse.

Your reflexes and twitch platforming skills will be put to the ultimate test in Unbound: Worlds Apart. As Soli you can explore large worlds full of hidden secrets and unlockable skills that open up even more of the map as you progress. Along the way you will meet many weird, wonderful and devious characters, each with rich backstories and dialogue. By completing their quests or listening to their tales of hope and sorrow, you will learn more about Unbound's grand universe of worlds and the portals that connect them.