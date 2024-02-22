Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Rightsized Games, Undead Inc.

Undead Inc. Will Reveal The Release Date Next Month

Team17 released a teaser for a teaser for Undead Inc. today, letting people know the game's release date will be revealed next month.

Article Summary Team17 teases Undead Inc.'s forthcoming release date announcement scheduled for March.

Undead Inc. delves into bioweapons, shady pharma, and secret tech as a corporate sim game.

Players must manage illegal operations and escape with loot to start anew elsewhere.

Key to success: strategic management, choosing biomes, and selecting the right director.

Developer Rightsized Games and publisher Team17 have confirmed they will reveal the release date for Undead Inc. for PC via Steam sometime in March. The team dropped a teaser trailer today for the game in which they're teasing the next teaser, saying they'll reveal the release date next month. Which is ridiculous because if you already know, just say it. But in the meantime, they did show off more of the game ahead of its launch. Enjoy the trailer above.

Undead Inc.

As the public-facing arm of Endswell Medical keeps things running above ground (and above board), its nefarious underbelly is where the real transformative and lucrative magic happens. Players will research and develop bioweapons, questionable pharmaceuticals, and dangerous technology up for sale to the highest bidder, all while keeping any … situations … literally and figuratively behind closed doors. Of course, eventually, the truth will come out, and to continue Endswell Medical's ambitious growth strategy and help the board line their pockets, players will have to uproot their operation, grab armfuls of money, equipment, and other unmentionables on the way out – enough to establish a brand-new corporation in the next town over – and start the cycle anew.

Research above all: The money won't make itself, and the most lucrative adventures require a less than ethical path: Deadly bioweapons, questionable pharmaceuticals, illegal technology – nothing is off the table.

The money won't make itself, and the most lucrative adventures require a less than ethical path: Deadly bioweapons, questionable pharmaceuticals, illegal technology – nothing is off the table. All about the base: Choose from several different biomes to build a base of operations, each with its own opportunities and challenges.

Choose from several different biomes to build a base of operations, each with its own opportunities and challenges. The end comes for us all: Eventually, the directors' crimes will catch up with them, so prepare to flee with as much cash, drugs, and research to fund the next Big Pharma in the next town over.

Eventually, the directors' crimes will catch up with them, so prepare to flee with as much cash, drugs, and research to fund the next Big Pharma in the next town over. Management is key to success: Hiring the cheapest labor might sound like a good fit, but ultimately, loose lips sink ships – the right person in the right position can spell the difference between success and a bioweapon on the loose.

Hiring the cheapest labor might sound like a good fit, but ultimately, loose lips sink ships – the right person in the right position can spell the difference between success and a bioweapon on the loose. The Director will see you now: Being at the top is tough, and choosing the right director to stand at the helm of the newest Endswell Medical franchise is imperative to success, each on boasts their own special abilities, buffs, and backstories.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!