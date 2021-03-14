Underrated Sets Of Pokémon TCG Cards: Rebel Clash

"Rebel Trash," some call it. The overlooked second Sword & Shield era expansion of the Pokémon Card Trading Game gets a bad wrap on social media these days. There is a lot to love about this set, though, and it's time that Rebel Clash gets some respect put on its name. Here are five reasons why this underrated set is worth picking up.

Availability: We are currently in a time where "investors" (read as: scalpers) wait at retail locations like Target, Walmart, and Gamestop in order to make a career off of buying sealed Pokémon TCG product at MSRP and flipping it online at triple the price. They are creating the demand by hoarding the supply. While all of this is happening, underrated sets that get a bad wrap on social like Rebel Clash and Steam Siege have been relatively easier to find. Even game shops have kept this set at close to MSRP, which is a huge relief to those looking to open packs during this scalper-created drought.

Toxtricity: The mascots of the set are Copperajah and Toxtricity. The former is a bit underwhelming while the latter? One of the best Pokémon of Generation Eight. There are five amazing Toxtricity cards to chase in this set, with the Full Art as the best one to my eye.

Dragapult, Ninetails, Etc.: Beyond Tox, the set is a few misses with its Vs and VMAXs, but the spotlight on Pokémon like Dragapult, Ninetails, and Eldegoss make this set way underrated. It seems as if it's the lack of a huge chase card, like the Charizard VMAX from Darkness Ablaze and the Rainbow Rare Pikachu VMAX from Vivid Voltage, that leads people to call this a "trash" set… but as a collector, I wonder why anyone would want every set to have a chase card worth hundreds of dollars? There is a lot to be said about low-key sets that don't end up breaking the bank to complete.

Full Art Trainers: All four Full Art Trainers are terrific. We have Oleana, Sonia, Milo, and Giovanni (as the Boss's Orders feature) in Full Art and Rainbow Rare form. This is so far the only Sword & Shield era Pokémon TCG set where every Trainer Supporter is a hit.

Every set has its gems: Every set of Pokémon cards has something to love. What makes a set isn't just the Ultra Rares, but mostly the common and uncommon artwork. There is so much in this set that sticks out and makes it beautiful, especially in a binder, when you give it a chance.