UVS Games Reveals Cowboy Bebop & Trigun Stampede For UniVersus

UVS Games shows off two new sets on the way to UniVersus with Cowboy Bebop and Trigun Stampede, along with a new tournament.

UVS Games has revealed two new anime card decks for the UniVersus series, as we got a look at Cowboy Bebop and Trigun Stampede. The latest video from the developers, which we have for you below, along with their notes, goes over some of the cards you'll get in both of the titles. The team has created a series of cards for both that harken back to their respective shows that work within the game. What's more, they give details to the new Yu Yu Hakusho tournament happening in February. Enjoy the video!

Cowboy Bebop and Trigun Stampede

Get ready for a sneak peek at alternate art cards from two iconic anime characters featured in the UniVersus CCG Challenger Series: Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop and Vash the Stampede from Trigun Stampede. In addition, we are giving fans a first look at secondary characters Faye Valentine and Nicholas D. Wolfwood, which can be used to helm a deck instead, fundamentally altering how the decks play and interact! These two world-famous IPs are the first two in the Challenger Series, which seamlessly blend IPs with endless gameplay and story-telling possibilities, advanced strategies for skilled players, and alternate art cards for collectors. The Challenger Series: Cowboy Bebop and Challenger Series: Trigun Stampede will include two pre-constructed tournament-ready decks featuring two-character cards and a Collector's Booster Pack of six foil cards with alternate artwork (alt-cards). The deck will have unique mechanics only available in the Challenger Series.

UniVersus Yu Yu Hakusho Dark Tournament

Not to be outdone, the epic Yu Yu Hakusho: Dark Tournament is coming February 23, 2024, to UniVersus CCG as an exclusive offer for local game stores. Yu Yu Hakusho is a thrilling manga masterpiece penned by Yoshihiro Togashi that follows the adventures of Yusuke Urameshi, a rebellious teen who becomes a Spirit Detective after his death. Don't miss the chance to pre-order your Yu Yu Hakusho: Dark Tournament Booster box at your local game store. Each booster box has 24 packs with 12 amazing cards per pack. Each pack contains one character card, one reprint from the original Yu Yu Hakusho set, and ten more cards of different rarities (six commons, three uncommons, and one rare, ultra rare, or secret rare) in every pack. Join your local game store on the 23rd to play in release events and win a promo card. You can also get a victory-stamped promo card and playmat and an invitation to the online Yu Yu Hakusho Wish Tournament event if you win.

