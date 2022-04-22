Pokémon TCG Reveals 2022 Illustration Contest Entries: Scizor

Get ready for a new series here at Bleeding Cool that will show off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen. There is an interesting twist, though. These illustrations are not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. In fact, most of these will never become cards at all. What you're seeing in this series is a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. These my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's take a look at the Scizor cards included in this bunch.

Louie Zong delivers a piece that could either be a subtle 3D illustration or perhaps a mixed media sculpture and photograph, brilliantly showing how Scizor puts it pinchers to use for its Trainer outside of battle. Also capturing a cute vibe, which I particularly enjoy on species you expect to see depicted as ferocious, is osare who draws a Bug Catcher fearfully attempting to catch a full-grown Scizor in his net, running away when it fails.

POKImari delivers an absolutely gorgeous digital painting of Scyther which shows that digital Pokémon art doesn't have to be that boxy, 3D style that is often criticized from GX and V cards. hurudate rino goes in an atmospheric direction with a Scizor ready for battle in either a desert windstorm or post-apocalyptic landscape.

We end with two images of Scizor in the jungle, with Makihitsuhi illustrating the iconic Pokémon flying by as a curious Shuckle watches while katkichi shows Scizor peacefully idling in a stream.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest. For more illustrations, you can check out the entire collection right here.