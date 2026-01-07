Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, UNO, UNO! Mobile

UNO! Mobile Launches 7th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate the 7th Anniversary of UNO! Mobile today with an all-new event that's now live, running all the way to January 25

Article Summary UNO! Mobile celebrates its 7th anniversary with new events, puzzles, and exclusive profile rewards.

Collect memory fragments in-game to unlock milestones from UNO! Mobile's history and earn special rewards.

Over 100 nostalgic decorations are available in the anniversary shop for completing new event tasks.

Join over 500 million players in special matches, fresh rules, and team play modes for the anniversary event.

Mattel163 announced this morning that they are celebrating the 7th Anniversary of UNO! Mobile with a special celebration. The company is marking the occasion of hitting certain milestones for players and engagement by adding in a new three-week event that you can play right now, giving you special puzzles and additional content for your profile. We have the details below as the content is now live.

7th Anniversary Celebrations

From now until January 25th, players can celebrate UNO! Mobile's 7th anniversary with a new special puzzle event, where players can collect memory fragments by playing UNO! matches. These fragments unlock major milestones in the game's history, including its global launch, the debut of the first game pass and card collection, and its inaugural in-game tournament. Players who complete the event will be rewarded with a stunning 7th anniversary scene! What's more, until February 1st, players can exchange over 100 nostalgic and stunning decorations in the anniversary shop by engaging in anniversary tasks. These include avatar frames, filters, and more to celebrate the game's growth and its thriving community of over 500 million lifetime players worldwide across all platforms, who have played over 35 billion matches in UNO! Mobile.

UNO! Mobile

Take the classic card game from the kitchen table anywhere! Now with new rules, world series tournaments, modes of play, and much more. Whether you're at home, on the go, an UNO! veteran or completely new, UNO! has something for everyone in the family. UNO! is a fun and memorable family-friendly card game wherever and whenever. New to UNO! or wanting to play your favorite card game? Tap Quick Play and start up a new game with classic UNO! rules. Get ready for new monthly rewards and events! Play with friends or family! Set up your own house rules and play your way. UNO! is a family-friendly party that makes it free and easy for anyone to join! Find a friend or family member and partner up to battle in two-player teams. Help each other reduce your hand (or your partner's) to zero as quickly as possible to beat the other team!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!