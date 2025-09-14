Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamhunt Studio, Mindscape, Unpetrified: Echoes Of Nature

Unpetrified: Echoes Of Nature Receives November Launch Date

Unpetrified: Echoes Of Nature has a new trailer showing off the gameplay, as the title has been confirmed for a November launch

Article Summary Unpetrified: Echoes Of Nature launches November, introducing a golem and fox on a heartfelt journey.

Experience a narrative-driven adventure with environmental puzzles and emotion-driven interactions.

Explore vibrant landscapes, discover hidden collectibles, and meet a variety of adorable animal companions.

Restore nature and uncover secrets as emotions shape the world, weather, and the bond between friends.

Indie game developer Dreamhunt Studio and publisher Mindscape have confirmed that Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature will be released this November. The team revealed the date with their latest trailer, which shows off more of the world inhabited by an earthly golem who travels and solves puzzles with a companion fox. Enjoy the footage above, as well as the free demo that's currently on Steam, as trhe game will be released on November 11, 2025.

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure, where you discover an unlikely friendship between a stone Golem and an adorable Fox. Their journeys intertwine on an emotional quest to restore Nature, while they discover secrets from a lost civilization.

Embark on an Emotional Adventure: Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature is a peaceful and reflective experience, filled with meaningful collectibles, unique emotion-driven interactions, and environmental puzzles. The orchestral soundtrack emphasizes an intimate storyline of unlikely friendship, loss, and love.

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature is a peaceful and reflective experience, filled with meaningful collectibles, unique emotion-driven interactions, and environmental puzzles. The orchestral soundtrack emphasizes an intimate storyline of unlikely friendship, loss, and love. Explore a Colorful World: Travel across vast, beautifully diverse landscapes, each seamlessly blending into the next, filled with unique flora and fauna waiting to be discovered. The progress you make is reflected in the vibrant flowers blooming on the Golem's back. There are many secrets and collectibles to discover, making for a rewarding exploration experience.

Travel across vast, beautifully diverse landscapes, each seamlessly blending into the next, filled with unique flora and fauna waiting to be discovered. The progress you make is reflected in the vibrant flowers blooming on the Golem's back. There are many secrets and collectibles to discover, making for a rewarding exploration experience. Meet Cute Animals: Along the way, you'll encounter a variety of charming creatures, such as squirrels, peacocks, armadillos, elephants, horses, sand cats and more. During your journey you also meet a curious Fox who turns out to be a helpful ally on your quest. As the adventure unfolds, the Golem and the Fox develop a deep and meaningful bond, highlighting the connection between Nature, and emotions in this ever-changing world.

Along the way, you'll encounter a variety of charming creatures, such as squirrels, peacocks, armadillos, elephants, horses, sand cats and more. During your journey you also meet a curious Fox who turns out to be a helpful ally on your quest. As the adventure unfolds, the Golem and the Fox develop a deep and meaningful bond, highlighting the connection between Nature, and emotions in this ever-changing world. Uncover Secrets: Solve puzzles that shape the environment around you. Use the Golem's abilities to interact with the world in creative ways, unlocking new paths and uncovering secrets. Hidden within the remnants of a lost civilization lies the means to reclaim and rejuvenate Nature.

Solve puzzles that shape the environment around you. Use the Golem's abilities to interact with the world in creative ways, unlocking new paths and uncovering secrets. Hidden within the remnants of a lost civilization lies the means to reclaim and rejuvenate Nature. Restore Nature: Born again through magic, the Golem is deeply connected to the world around you. Its emotions are influenced by the environment in real time, shaping the weather, plants, and animals nearby. Embark on a journey of self-discovery, seeking purpose and a place to belong in a world reborn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!