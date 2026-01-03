Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: OtterSea Studio, Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition

Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition Receives Remix Update

Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition has been given a Remix Update with double the levels, new modes and challenges, and a remixed soundtrack

Indie game developer and publisher OtterSea Studio recently dropped a new update for Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition, as they gave players the Remix Update. The crux of the content is that they have expanded the content with new remixed levels, each one coming with its own unique challenges to make it different from before, including a remix of the entire original soundtrack to match it. We have more details below as the content is live.

Remix Update

This new update will nearly double the amount of content with new remixed levels, each with its own unique challenges. Two new modes have been introduced: Dark Mode and Aussie Mode! When Dark Mode is on, players must use light sources to find their way around levels, while Aussie Mode 'corrects' the game from an Australian perspective (flipping the entire game upside down). Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition's composer went all out and reimagined the entire original soundtrack for this Remix Update, which will be added to the existing discounted soundtrack bundle.

Dark Mode: Balance the use of light sources to navigate levels while completing tricky puzzles.

Balance the use of light sources to navigate levels while completing tricky puzzles. Aussie Mode: As most of the OtterSea team is in Australia, we decided to hand you the game upside down!

As most of the OtterSea team is in Australia, we decided to hand you the game upside down! Count With Your Fingers: Four Unique Modes to play across eight levels!

Four Unique Modes to play across eight levels! Giving A Hand for New Language Support: Japanese, Russian, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese languages are now supported!

Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition

Hands on sticks… You're one of them. Things to hand out… There's a lot of them. Embark on a short journey no hand on a stick has been on until now and never again. Rummage through things, avoid being slapped, and hand stuff out to other hands before they lose their patience. Stick your hand in various piles to find what the greedy hands are wanting. You'll need to be quick or they'll become impatient and just leave without even waving goodbye. Put your hand in danger to keep your stuff from falling on the floor, being slapped, or stolen by aliens in tiny UFOs. Gently pass it. Drop it. Launch it. Do what you must to give your fellow hands their stuff.

Main game of eight unique levels

Remix mode of eight remixed levels (afterthe main game)

Achievements for extra challenges

Dare to play on Australia Mode and Dark mode

Post-game Endless Mode with leaderboards (friends and global)

