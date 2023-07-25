Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Cat Studios, Creatio 49, Firesquid Games, USC: Counterforce

USC: Counterforce Launches Into Early Access Today

USC: Counterforce has officially been launched on Steam for Early Access, as players can try out a limited version of the game now.

Indie game developers Angry Cat Studios and Creatio 49, along with publisher Firesquid Games, have launched USC: Counterforce into Early Access on Steam. The game has been teased for a minute now as being a revival of the turn-based squad tactics genre, hoping to bring players an entirely new experience with classic gameplay mixed with modern mechanics and a few different twists. You can read more info on the game below and check out the latest trailer, as it is now live.

"Taking inspiration from the likes of UFO/XCOM, Space Hulk, and the Aliens series, USC: Counterforce has players controlling a group of geared-up commandos tasked with investigating an alien threat on the planetary body M-8322. Utilizing USC: Counterforce's advanced squad management interface with a class-free skill system and passive abilities, players must master combat and find the perfect combination of skills in order to keep back this alien threat. Bring along a friend to bring home glory using local co-op mode (hot seat or remote play together)."

Assemble the Ultimate Squad: Prepare your team for every situation! Featuring a class-free system, USC:CF allows you to fully customize your forces and face enemy threats however you see fit!

Prepare your team for every situation! Featuring a class-free system, USC:CF allows you to fully customize your forces and face enemy threats however you see fit! Varied Weapons and Tools: Utilize melee and ranged weapons with various types of ammunition to take down enemies. Gather hacking tools, mines, turrets, and more to achieve your mission.

Utilize melee and ranged weapons with various types of ammunition to take down enemies. Gather hacking tools, mines, turrets, and more to achieve your mission. Fully Interactable Environments: Explore and fight in interactable and fully destructible environments. Rearrange the battlefield, build barricades, avoid and exploit environmental hazards, lay traps, and more.

Explore and fight in interactable and fully destructible environments. Rearrange the battlefield, build barricades, avoid and exploit environmental hazards, lay traps, and more. Multiple Game Modes: Play alone with fully customizable Single Mission mode and lead your marines on challenging, multi-mission operations with unique goals. Don't want to go alone? Venture into co-op multiplayer modes and play in a classic hot seat or use Steam's "Remote Play Together" feature to bring a fellow soldier along online.

