Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Cat Studios, Creatio 49, Firesquid Games, USC: Counterforce
USC: Counterforce Launches Into Early Access Today
USC: Counterforce has officially been launched on Steam for Early Access, as players can try out a limited version of the game now.
Indie game developers Angry Cat Studios and Creatio 49, along with publisher Firesquid Games, have launched USC: Counterforce into Early Access on Steam. The game has been teased for a minute now as being a revival of the turn-based squad tactics genre, hoping to bring players an entirely new experience with classic gameplay mixed with modern mechanics and a few different twists. You can read more info on the game below and check out the latest trailer, as it is now live.
"Taking inspiration from the likes of UFO/XCOM, Space Hulk, and the Aliens series, USC: Counterforce has players controlling a group of geared-up commandos tasked with investigating an alien threat on the planetary body M-8322. Utilizing USC: Counterforce's advanced squad management interface with a class-free skill system and passive abilities, players must master combat and find the perfect combination of skills in order to keep back this alien threat. Bring along a friend to bring home glory using local co-op mode (hot seat or remote play together)."
- Assemble the Ultimate Squad: Prepare your team for every situation! Featuring a class-free system, USC:CF allows you to fully customize your forces and face enemy threats however you see fit!
- Varied Weapons and Tools: Utilize melee and ranged weapons with various types of ammunition to take down enemies. Gather hacking tools, mines, turrets, and more to achieve your mission.
- Fully Interactable Environments: Explore and fight in interactable and fully destructible environments. Rearrange the battlefield, build barricades, avoid and exploit environmental hazards, lay traps, and more.
- Multiple Game Modes: Play alone with fully customizable Single Mission mode and lead your marines on challenging, multi-mission operations with unique goals. Don't want to go alone? Venture into co-op multiplayer modes and play in a classic hot seat or use Steam's "Remote Play Together" feature to bring a fellow soldier along online.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!