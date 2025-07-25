Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 3

Utahraptor & Baby Dinosaurs Revealed For Jurassic World Evolution 3

Check out two new video from Jurassic World Evolution 3, as we look at how families work, as well as the addition of the Utahraptor

Article Summary Utahraptor makes its debut in Jurassic World Evolution 3, bringing a giant raptor to your park management

Raise and manage baby dinosaurs and family groups, adding new depth to the gameplay experience

Over 80 prehistoric species to breed, nurture, and watch interact with vibrant behaviors and social needs

Enhanced creative tools allow for custom terrain, modular scenery, and thrilling new guest attractions

Frontier Developments revealed a pair of new additions to Jurassic World Evolution 3, as they gave us a look at the Utahraptor, as well as baby dinosaurs and families. First up, something close to our hearts, as it was found in Moab, Utah, back in 1993, it is the largest of its type of raptor found to date, and it's now an option for the upcoming game. They also showed off more details of how families work in the game, and how you'll be tasked with managing the park more closely when you introduce juveniles to the enclosures. Enjoy both videos here as the game is still slated for release on October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that let guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter and more!

