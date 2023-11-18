Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Owlchemy Labs, Vacation Simulator

Vacation Simulator Celebrates Milestone With Updates

Owlchemy Labs have released two enw updates for their VR games Vacation Simulator and Cosmonious High to celebrate a milestone.

Article Summary Vacation Simulator hits 1M sales, joining Job Simulator as a platinum VR title.

Owlchemy Labs rolls out immersive updates for Vacation Simulator on Meta Quest 3.

Cosmonious High also receives 90fps and real-time shadows in its latest update.

The updates mark a commitment to VR's growth and advance hand-tracking tech.

VR developer and publisher Owlchemy Labs announced that Vacation Simulator has sold over one million copies, achieving a new VR sales milestone. The achievement makes it one of the best-selling VR titles in the modern gaming era across all platforms. As part of the announcement, the team has decided to send out updates, as you're getting visual improvements for both this title and Cosmonious High on the Meta Quest 3 platform. We have more info on those updates and the milestone below, along with a quote from the company.

Vacation Simulator, the successor to the critically acclaimed Job Simulator, has captivated audiences with its playful and immersive gameplay. The game invites players to explore idyllic virtual destinations while engaging in humorous and entertaining activities that make it a standout title in the VR scene. Vacation Simulator joins Job Simulator as a platinum-selling title with over 1M units sold, with the first title reaching this milestone in 2020. To commemorate this milestone and continue their commitment to creating and improving more immersive experiences, Owlchemy Labs is launching updates to Vacation Simulator and Cosmonious High for Meta Quest 3 owners today:

Vacation Simulator players can now experience a more immersive environment with real-time shadows, creating a world that feels more natural.

Cosmonious High students also experience real-time shadows as well as an increased frame rate of 90fps, bringing the game's vibrant, colorful world to life.

"Vacation Simulator's success makes Owlchemy the first studio to have multiple platinum VR exclusive titles," said Andrew Eiche, CEOwl at Owlchemy Labs. "This is a monumental achievement for VR, showcasing the medium's growth and sustainability for game developers. The success of our Simulator titles empower Owlchemy Labs to push the boundaries of VR and develop our hand-tracking technologies to drive the industry towards a mainstream revolution."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!