Ravensburger Reveals American Monsters & New Mystery Board Games

Ravensburger revealed two new haunting board games on the way as both of them have a bit of horror and mystery to them. The two games in question are Horrified: American Monsters and Echoes: An Audio Mystery Game, both of which have their own flavor when it comes to keeping players on their toes. The first one, obviously aimed more at horror, is a new take on the Horrified: Universal Monsters game they released a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, those who love deduction and mystery titles will be happy with the two selections from Echoes, as you'll have a card game with a mobile app to guide the story. You can read more about both below as they're both set to release this Fall.

Horrified: American Monsters is the follow-up to Ravensburger's popular Horrified: Universal Monsters game that debuted in 2019. Featuring a line-up of classic American nightmarish beasts, the cooperative game centers around new challenges that require unique strategies to defeat each monster. Characters includes Bigfoot, Mothman, the Jersey Devil, the Chupacabra, the Banshee of the Badlands, and the Ozark Howler. Developed by Prospero Hall, Horrified: American Monsters is designed by Mike Mulvihill and features new puzzles by Gaby Weidling and Gal Klapfer. Horrified: American Monsters will be available in October 2021 at Target. The title is suitable for one-to-five players ages 10+ and will have an MSRP of $34.99.

Echoes: An Audio Mystery Game offers a thrilling experience through an app-aided card game. Using a free companion app, players wave their phone over a deck of illustrated cards, triggering sound clues. The sound clues and illustrations must be pieced together to solve a mystery. The echoes line will launch this fall with two stories. In echoes: The Dancer, players work to unravel the mystery of a haunting manor in the Scottish countryside, and in echoes: The Cocktail, players visit a smoky New York speakeasy and uncover the truth about the mobster Cruel Steve.