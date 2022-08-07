Vaesen To Release Mythic Britain & Ireland This October

Free League Publishing revealed the next addition to their TTRPG Vaesen as players can get the Mythic Britain & Ireland expansion in October. As the name suggests, you'll be thrown into content that takes you to the streets of London, as you will discover the secrets of both the Rose House and the British Society. This book will take you around the isle as you will explore different locations and walk through the moors, as you embark on a trek through long-lost tales in search of ancient relics and remnants. The crux of this content will be set more in gothic horror mysteries as you'll play stories revolving around the works of Mary Shelley, Arthur Conan Doyle, and Bram Stoker. The book is up for pre-order for about $39 at the link above and will officially be released on October 11th. Here are the details of the book.

Leave the Mythic North and set sail for the mist shrouded isles of Mythic Britain and Ireland. Explore the fog shrouded streets of London, discover the secrets of Rose House and the British Society. Roam the islands and walk the moors in search of long-lost tales and ancient remnants. In this expansion to the award-winning Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying you will find a complete guide to the supernatural British-Irish Isles including the great city of London and the countryside beyond. Mythic Britain & Ireland is written by industry legend Graeme Davis and illustrated by Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus. Information about the British Society, its founders, and headquarters. With three new complete mysteries to play.

A gazetteer over the sprawling city of London complete with adventure locations and secret societies.

A guide to the mythology of Mythic Britain & Ireland, with a score of mythological locations across the islands.

A chapter detailing several mythical beings with stats, background information, story seeds, and variants.