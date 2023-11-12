Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Sugar Games, East2West Games, Steel Mantis, Valfaris: Mecha Therion

Valfaris: Mecha Therion Will Arrive On PC Later This Month

Valfaris: Mecha Therion has been confirmed for a PC release in November, as the console version will come out in 2024.

Indie game developer Steel Mantis, along with publishers East2West Games and Big Sugar Games, confirmed that Valfaris: Mecha Therion is being released on PC next week. We haven't heard much about the game since back in February when it debuted for Steam Next Fest, as the team has created this sequel to the original Valfaris. This time around, Therion has returned to hunt down Lord Vroll in his advanced machine of death and destruction, looking to eradicate everything of the evil source of power in this 2.5D side-scrolling shoot 'em up. The team confirmed this past week that the game will be released on PC via Steam and GOG on November 21, while the console version will appear on all three major platforms (PlayStation, Switch, Xbox) sometime in 2024. For now, you can check out more info on the game below, along with the latest trailer showing off what it'll play like in about a week.

"Therion returns as the hunt for Lord Vroll continues. Pilot an advanced machine of death and destruction in this explosive 2.5D side-scrolling shoot 'em up, and sequel to the critically acclaimed Valfaris. Strap in and unleash mecha hell! After escaping Valfaris, Therion's hunt for the evil Lord Vroll has taken him across the galaxy. As the final, inevitable showdown looms, Therion harnesses the awesome combat ability of his secret weapon – Mecha Therion! A formidable suit of weaponized metal, Mecha Therion can be equipped with an array of devastating firepower, including enemy-eviscerating favorites such as Bringer of Mayhem, Skysplitter, and Therion's trademark Hellwraith – a minigun that shoots tormented souls."

Fight through multiple levels of hostile alien territory.

Master a range of Destroyer, Melee, and Auxiliary class weapons.

Configure your Mecha loadout with your favorite weapon combos.

Earn Blood Metal to upgrade weapons and add-ons.

