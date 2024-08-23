Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Drops Brand-New Details On Latest Agent Vyse

Riot Games have revealed new details aboiut the next agent on the way to Valorant, as we have more info about the sentinel Vyse

Article Summary

Vyse uses liquid metal abilities to control and dominate the battlefield, making her a top pick for players.

Abilities include Arc Rose to blind, Shear for wall traps, Razorvine for slowing and damaging, and Steel Garden as her ULT.

Vyse's unique abilities promise strategic gameplay, focusing on isolation, traps, and disarming enemies.

Riot Games has a new major update on the way for Valorant soon, as they revealed a few new details about their latest agent being added to the game named Vyse. The team has kinda been playing this particular character close to the chest, as it looks like they want to be a little more secretive about their origins compared to others in the past. The team revealed a little bit about them today, along with a set of abilities that will make them a must-play as soon as they're added to the roster, all of which we have for you below. The character will be added to the game as part of Episode 9, Act 2, set to be released on August 28, 2024.

Valorant – Vyse

Metallic mastermind Vyse unleashes liquid metal to isolate, trap, and disarm her enemies. Through cunning and manipulation, she forces all who oppose her to fear the battlefield itself. Vyse's abilities include:

Arc Rose: EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a stealthed Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.

EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a stealthed Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED. Shear: EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating.

EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating. Razorvine: EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it.

EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it. (ULT) Steel Garden: EQUIP a bramble of liquid metal. FIRE to send the metal erupting from you as a torrent of metal thorns, JAMMING enemy primary weapons after a brief windup.

