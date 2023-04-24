Valorant Reveals More Details About Episode 6 – Act III Riot Games has revealed more info on the coming content for Valorant: Episode 6 - Act III, including details on the Battle Pass.

Riot Games released new details this morning for the upcoming update to Valorant, as we get more info on Episode 6 – Act III. According to the team, the act will conclude with the lauinch of Gekko from the last episode, as they continue to provide interesting additions to the game to add more chaos and destruction to each match. The Battle Pass will be available for 1,000 VP, and will get you a number of features for your profile as well as several paid track highlights that include a new melee, cards, sprays, and more. Basically, this is going to wrap up a few things in a nice little bow while also offering a bunch of cosmetics in the process. We have more info about the additions below as the content officially launches tomorrow, April 25th, 2023.

"A love letter to retro gaming and the nostalgia of games from the 90s, this highly ambitious and one-of-a-kind skinline incorporates several thematic representations from side scrollers, dance, and fighting games. Equipped with custom finishers, music tracks, and more, the Radiant Entertainment System skinline will feature new skins for the Phantom, Melee, Operator, Ghost, and Bulldog, as well as a ton of little details and easter eggs for players to enjoy. Episode 6 Act III also introduces an all-new Battlepass, featuring items like the Monstrocity Vandal, Bound Melee, Moondash Guardian, and Bound Phantom. Additionally, the Global Open Beta for Premier kicks off on April 25. Premier is Valorant's team-based competitive system that will allow you to build a team and compete across a set of pre-scheduled matches,"

Valorant: Episode 6 – Act III Battlepass

Free Track Highlights

Gizem Title

I'm Melting Spray

Monstrocity Sheriff

Monster Cookie Buddy

Epilogue: Drop the Hammer Buddy

Nice! Spray

Paid Track Highlights