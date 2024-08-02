Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Surprises Players With Console Launch Today

A bit of a surprise this morning from Riot Games as they have made Valorant totally free and playable for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Article Summary Valorant is now available for free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in multiple regions.

No cross-play to maintain competitive integrity; content releases will be simultaneous across PC and console.

Experience 13 rounds of tactical 5v5 action with unique agents, precise gunplay, and adaptive teamwork.

Riot Games promises the same gameplay thrill for console players as enjoyed by PC players following Limited Beta feedback.

Riot Games dropped a bit of a surprise on Valorant players this morning as they have made the game available on consoles. The game is now available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Brazil, totally free to play on either platform. There will be no cross-play, as the team wants to keep a "standard for competitive integrity." However, both PC and console players will now receive simultaneous platform releases of all live patch balances, new agents, maps, premium content, and more.

Valorant

Valorant is a character-based 5v5 tactical shooter set on the global stage. Outwit, outplay, and outshine your competition with tactical abilities, precise gunplay, and adaptive teamwork. Blend your style and experience on a global, competitive stage. You have 13 rounds to attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per-round, you'll need to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush. More than guns and bullets, you'll choose an Agent armed with adaptive, swift, and lethal abilities that create opportunities to let your gunplay shine. No two Agents play alike, just as no two highlight reels will look the same. Each map is a playground to showcase your creative thinking. Purpose-built for team strategies, spectacular plays, and clutch moments. Make the play others will imitate for years to come.

"We've received so much valuable feedback from players during Limited Beta, and feel confident to deliver on our gameplay promise for console players. Whether it's hitting that perfect shot, executing a flawless team play, or wiping out the enemy team, we look forward to seeing console players experience the same gameplay thrill as Valorant PC players," said Arnar Gylfason, Production Director of Valorant at Riot Games.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!