Valve Corporation Announces Steam Next Fest Returning In October

Valve Corporation revealed today that they're bringing back the Steam Next Fest for the Fall as the next one happens in October. Much like the previous incarnations of the event, this will be an all-out display of mostly indie video games that will have their own place in the Steam marketplace. All of them will be promoted heavily for a week as you'll have a chance to check them out through free demos made available through their pages. We have a rundown of what the event will be like this time around along with more information in how games can be eligible to take part in the fest.

Steam Next Fest returns on October 1st through 7th, 2021! Steam Next Fest is a multi-day celebration where fans can try out demos, chat with developers, watch livestreams, and learn about upcoming games on Steam. For developers, Steam Next Fest is an opportunity to get early feedback from players and build an audience for a future launch on Steam. During this time, games will be organized on the landing page based on the categories you select when registering as well as based on the tags that are applied to your base game's store page. Steam Next Fest displays live broadcasts from games based on a schedule that allows you to select up to two times for your game's livestream to be promoted more prominently. Steam Next Fest Eligibility Steam Next Fest: October 2021 is open to upcoming games which meet all of the following criteria: Associated with a Steamworks developer account in good standing

Visible on Steam as Coming Soon at the time of registration

To include a publicly playable demo by the time the festival begins on Oct 1st

To be released between October 7, 2021 and May 1, 2022 (as indicated by the Release Date set on your app landing page in Steamworks)

Each game can participate in one Steam Game Festival or Steam Next Fest within a year.