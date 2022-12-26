Valve Has Launched The Steam Replay 2022 For Your Enjoyment

Valve Corporation has launched its own end-of-year social media thing, as you can now take part in the Steam Replay 2022. In case you haven't been on social media this month, and to be real, we honestly don't blame you if you haven't; a number of different entertainment platforms have been doing their end-of-year recap systems. These allow you to take all of the data for your account from January 1st until today and show off what you've been doing on there for everyone to see. The two most popular ones going around (as of when we're writing this) are Spotify and Twitch, showing off everyone's music and viewing habits.

Now you can show off what you've been playing on PC with Valve's own system to give both yourself and others an idea of what you've been gaming over the past year. If that's something you wish to make public. If you're a prolific gamer and have been trying out everything you can this year, then yeah, show off your library and the hours spent in it. Or if you're really proud you've been playing one game all year round, now you can show how much time you put into it. Here's the details from the company.

"We're thrilled to announce Steam Replay, coming directly to all Steam users beginning today! What is Steam Replay? Watch the video above, or read on to find out. Whether this was your best year yet or one you'd sooner forget, playing games was (hopefully!) a reliably fun escape. To celebrate, we're introducing Steam Replay! From your top games this year, to how and when you spent your most playtime, Steam Replay presents a wrap-up of your time on Steam in 2022. Visit Steam to take a look at your very own Steam Replay starting today, and feel free to share with your friends via Steam and social media!"