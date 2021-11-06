Valve Has Opened Submissions For Steam Next Fest In February

Would you like to get your game into the next Steam Next Fest? Valve Corporation has opened up submissions to do so. The company revealed their plans for the next festival, taking place from February 21st-28th, 2022. Those who are looking to take part in the event have until December 6th to register their game and get involved. This is one of the better online festivals happening right now as they provide hundreds of listings for people to check out new games, as well as tons of free demos to play. We have some of the info below, but you can get the complete list of guidelines here.

Steam Next Fest: February 2022 is open to upcoming games which meet all of the following criteria: Associated with a Steamworks developer account in good standing

Visible on Steam as Coming Soon at the time of registration

Includes a publicly playable demo by the time the festival begins

To be released between February 28, 2022 and September 1, 2022 (as indicated by the Release Date set on your app landing page in Steamworks)

Each game can participate in one Steam Game Festival or Steam Next Fest within a year period. We can confirm that we're already planning another Steam Next Fest for June 2022, so please plan to participate in the event that best suits your release plans! We understand that delays happen. If your game still hasn't shipped a year after your participation in Steam Next Fest, you can participate again. Registration Process (Complete by Dec 6th, 2021) To register your game, complete the following steps for each game you plan to submit. Visit this URL to see all your games that qualify: https://partner.steamgames.com/optin/sale/nextfest_feb_2022/ (note if your Steam account is a member of multiple Steamworks Partners, you may need to switch Partners at the very top of the Steamworks page to see the appropriate games) Set up and publish the Coming Soon store page for your BASE game (not your demo). This base game page is where your demo button will appear and where players will learn about your game. You will need to have a Coming Soon page set up and publicly visible in order to complete the registration. Complete the Registration Checklist for each game you wish to participate. Note that you need to register your BASE game for the festival.