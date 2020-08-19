Valve Reveals The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition For October

Valve revealed this morning that they will be holding the Autumn Edition of the Steam Game Festival in October this year. After the rousing success of the previous festivals and the way they attracted people online, it appears this will now be a continuing tradition. The Autumn Edition will run much like the Summer Edition did, although we suspect there won't be as much involvement with any kind of festival system like Summer Game Fest was doing. On top of that, the company revealed that in response to feedback from players and developers, the company revealed that they are officially making the Steam Game Festival a recurring event. They have already declared that they are planning two more in the first half of 2021.

Right now, the festival is being penciled in to return in February 2021 for either a Winter/Spring edition, and June 2021 for what we suspect will be the Summer Edition. The overall goal of this, according to Valve, is to "give more opportunities year-round for developers and fans to connect on upcoming games, and gives developers a chance to select the one festival that best suits their releases." We have a few extra details on the Autumn Edition below as we wait for Valve to give us more info.

The Steam Game Festival is an event that shines a spotlight on games set to be released within the next six months. From October 7th – 13th, check out upcoming releases, try them out with time-limited demos or short playable experiences, connect with the developers behind the games, and add games to your wishlist for a reminder when they release! The Steam Game Festival is an opportunity for you to show off your upcoming game to a global audience. To participate with your upcoming game's demo, register your interest by August 26th.