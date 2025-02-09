Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Chats Game Combat

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room recently released another dev diary for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, this time discussing combat. Senior Game Designer Max Bottomley, TCR Community Manager Josh Mathews, and Project Design Director Jey Hicks take part in this one as they discuss the various fighting techniques you'll employ in the game to defend yourself from various vampires and other combatants. Specifically stuff that doesn't require special powers or abilities. We have a few snippets of the diary below, and you can read the full chapter on their website.

When blades come out in BL2, unless you've taken extra care to isolate your prey, you're going to be outnumbered. While several discipline abilities can help you escape or swiftly resolve a fight, you'll need to do a bit of brawling when those options aren't available. Spacing is key – your basic attacks can make short work of individuals but are risky when you're getting sliced apart from all sides. The basic attacks get used a lot, so during their development, I was keen to make time to give each clan their own set. Banu is sharp and fast, Ventrue firm and precise, Tremere has a bit more reach to let you maintain distance, and Brujah, well, punches stuff. It's a small thing, but I found it really helped people get into the attitude and poise of their current clan.

Dashing is an ability Phyre can use regardless of clan and is critical for maintaining distance. It can even be used aggressively – dashing forwards into a strike right as it hits will break your opponent's guard and leave them open for a counterattack, though this is best suited for one-on-one situations. Kicks are another useful tool and are great for handling groups – done by attacking straight after a dash, you can pick which type you use with your movement direction. A big swinging roundhouse can stumble a large group but won't create much space – whereas a backkick can send a single enemy soaring away. Both you and your opponents will be able to resist attacks used repeatedly, so you'll want to mix things up a bit to stay on top.

