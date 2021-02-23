Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Has Been Delayed Again

The never-ending saga to get Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has a new chapter this morning as the game is delayed again. This time it appears the delay will be indefinite as the game will not be coming out in 2021. The company issued the statement below letting fans know the game was still in the works, but that they have essentially fired Hardsuit Labs as the developer and have taken pre-orders of the game off the table for the time being. If this sounds familiar, it should, as the last time we had any news on the game involved Paradox firing developers.

The company went into further detail with their Q4 2020 Financial Report, in which they also boasted they had a record year, which is an interesting juxtapose that the company is doing well but they can't get this game off the ground nearly two years after being announced with playable demo content at conventions. We're sure somewhere down the road we'll head about all of the issues that have been plaguing it beyond just the current pandemic situation, but until then, we're basically now waiting for them to reveal a new developer and find out what state the game is in as it enters Development Hell.

As you have noticed, we've been keeping pretty quiet for a while. With this in mind, the first piece of news we have for you is to confirm that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is still in development. Secondly, we have made the hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2 – which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned. Since we cannot at this time communicate a new release date, we've also decided to stop accepting pre-orders for the time being. This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start. In order to meet our goals for it, we've come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required. We'd like to take this opportunity to honor Hardsuit Labs for their efforts and thank them for their hard work on the project. The studio has done a tremendous job in laying the foundations for the game and we hope that you, the community, will also appreciate their contribution to Bloodlines 2. We're thankful for your continuous support throughout the game's development. We understand how important this is to you, and we'd love to share more with you. As soon as we can, we'll let you know what the future development team of Bloodlines 2 will look like.