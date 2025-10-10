Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Shows Off The Lasombra Clan

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 revealed more about one of the newer clans added to the game with a look at the Lasombra

Article Summary Lasombra clan officially joins Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 as a playable option, no longer DLC

New gameplay video introduces Onda and showcases Lasombra Disciplines and their unique role in Seattle

Players experience nine nights as Elder vampire Phyre, facing Camarilla Court intrigue and dark secrets

Choose from six distinct vampire clans, each with special playstyles, outfits, and supernatural powers

Paradox Interactive, White Wolf, and developer The Chinese Room released a new video covering the latest clan for Vampire: the Masquerade—Bloodlines 2, the Lasombra. As you may recall, this is one of the two clans they were originally going to make you pay for as DLC, but have now incorporated them into the game. This is basically an introduction to them if you end up going down this specific path, or if you happen to run into any of them within the blood-soaked vampire-riddled alternative version of Seattle. You're given a proper introduction to Onda, as you learn how other characters and NPCs react to them, as well as learn more about their clan affinities and Disciplines. Enjoy the video above as the game will launch on October 21, 2025, for PC and consoles.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will let players experience nine nights in Seattle as Elder vampire Phyre, navigating the treacherous politics of the Camarilla Court and reclaiming their full vampiric powers. Along the way, Phyre is haunted and guided by the voice of Fabien, a Malkavian detective whose fractured perception of reality offers both insight and unease. The story continues with the Story Packs, each centering on a key Camarilla character from Phyre's journey: Sheriff Benny and Primogen Ysabella. These packs deepen Phyre's story and reveal Seattle's World of Darkness through their eyes, offering fresh insights into their motivations and new angles on the city's hidden power struggles.

Players can choose one of six clans in the base game, each with its own distinct playstyles, outfits, and Disciplines: the rebellious Brujah, blood sorcery masters Tremere, justice-driven Banu Haqim, the persuasive Ventrue, the enthralling Toreador, and the shadow master Lasombra. Players must remain mindful of their surroundings or risk breaking the Masquerade – the absolute law of secrecy that keeps vampire society hidden from humanity.

