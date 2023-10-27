Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Vampire: The Masquerade, Video Games, World Of Darkness | Tagged: Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Vampire: The Masquerade Invades Dying Light 2 Stay Human

A world of darkness is approaching Dying Light 2 Stay Human as a new Halloween crossover event featuring Vampire: The Masquerade has arrived.

Techland revealed a new crossover in time for Halloween as Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be invaded by vampires from Vampire: The Masquerade. Working with World Of Darkness, the team has brought three clans over from the iconic TTRPG, giving you three different bundles depending on which one you prefer, or you can snag three for the complete collection. We have more info on all of them for you below, along with the Halloween event tied to the crossover, which will run all the way until November 2.

"Dying Light 2 Stay Human will open its doors to fanged and ferocious Kindred during Vampire: The Masquerade Event. On this occasion, players will be more likely to cut off limbs and inflict more damage at night, and will also get a taste for blood. Vials of Banu Haqim, Brujah, and Tremere Blood will grant characters temporary powers focused on Combat, Traversal, and Survival. Vials can be found while looting Dark Hollows or Forsaken Stores, and by defeating Volatiles, Tyrants, Hives, and Revenants. Plus, players will be able to reach goals in exchange for vampiric rewards."

"Players can meet Vampire: The Masquerade Event's goals by completing Bounties and fulfilling Challenges (at a silver level, minimum) – or combining both! A player who carries out one will reach the Participation Goal – getting three Vials of either Banu Haqim, Brujah, or Tremere Blood. Completing five reaches the Warm-Up Goal, which yields the Bloodbane Blade weapon and blueprint. The Personal Goal, featuring the Banu Haqim outfit, requires 11. And if all players, together, complete 775,000 bounties and/or challenges during the event, everyone will get a Banu Haqim Charm for their weapon as well as the Haqim's Ascent paraglider skin complete with a night glow effect appropriate for the Children of the Night."

"We wonder: how many players identify with the justice-driven Banu Haqim? Or do the Brujah troublemakers sound more tempting? Maybe the preference lies with the witchy ways of the Tremere? Starting Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, Dying Light 2 Stay Human players can purchase special Banu Haqim, Brujah, and Tremere Bundles via the in-game store for 500 DL Points. The full Banu Haqim Bundle can also be assembled for free by completing the Vampire: The Masquerade Event's Goals."

