Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Vanguard Exiles

Vanguard Exiles Announced With Free Steam Demo

A new game fromt he mind of Richard Garfield: Vanguard Exiles has been announced with a free demo available to play on Steam

Article Summary Experience the new auto-battler Vanguard Exiles by Richard Garfield, now with a free demo on Steam.

Discover unique unit identities and strategic mechanics in Vanguard Exiles for endless battle variations.

Vanguard Exiles pits exiled factions in tactical warfare, challenging your strategic prowess.

Refine your playstyle in Vanguard Exiles with complex yet accessible mechanics and tactical decisions.

Indie game developer and publisher The Tea Division has revealed their latest title on the way, as Vanguard Exiles has a new demo available. This is a new title from the mind of Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering, as they have put a new spin on the auto battler genre with more strategic and competitive mechanics that make it so new two battles are the same. The game will be released into Early Access on Steam on March 11, but before that, they have a free demo you can play right now.

Vanguard Exiles

Following the cataclysm that was the Day of Ash, the exiled people of each of the world's factions were thrust into a war-torn realm. With survival hinging on putting differences aside, Generals like you came forward to band exiles together to form Vanguards; and lead them into battle to reclaim the broken world before them. In Vanguard Exiles, each Unit has its own identity, with its own distinctive look and a unique array of traits and abilities. To further this, each Squad has its own makeup, consisting of different combinations of Units and Actions. Combat happens automatically, but as mentioned earlier, this is no typical auto-battler. Strategy is key, and you'll have to play smart, making tough tactical decisions to ensure your victory.

Vanguard Exiles offers an immense ruleset of complex mechanics, all happening under the hood, aiming to teach players the nuances of gameplay rather than intimidate them. After each round, you're even able to see what your chances of victory were. Did you play smart and get unlucky? Or play poorly but nab victory purely by chance? Every game teaches you something new, offering unprecedented room to hone your strategy against other players, who are likely refining their own personal playstyles. The possibilities are endless!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!