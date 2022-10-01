Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Will Be At Steam Next Fest

The Arcade Crew and developer JoyMasher announced that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The team behind the game will be giving people a chance to try it out with a totally free demo, which you can try between October 3rd-10th. The demo will allow you to explore and slash through two different levels from the game's adventure, as well as see the opening moments of the storyline as you will follow a cyborg ninja, codenamed Moonrider, as it rejects its intended purpose and breaks out of the bioweapon lab they woke up in! The first level will have you going up against the lab's guardians and a climatic boss fight against another creation, while the second level will take you deeper into the game's adventure as you fight in a state-of-the-art warrior in an aerial showdown that will require you to do some precise leaping. Best of luck to you all in the demo.

Humanity finds an unlikely hero in Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider's oppressed world; authoritarians have built super soldiers as weapons of war, but their creators have sealed their fate by bringing the warrior known as Moonrider online. Conceived as a tool to uphold a totalitarian state, the Moonrider has rejected its intended purpose, instead choosing a relentless battle for vengeance against its creators and fellow super soldiers. The game's design holds the best classic action game elements in the laser-precise sights of its starring ninja, keeping combat snappy, responsive and challenging. Powerful modifier chips are guarded and hidden throughout the adventure, allowing the cyborg super soldier to customize its fighting style while gaining killer advantages and abilities. The game's gorgeously bleak world expertly recreates the 16-bit era through intricate pixel art and crunchy audio, building a striking, compact gauntlet across eight deadly stages. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider revels in top-notch, refined platforming action for a tight, focused experience that never lets its blade get dull.