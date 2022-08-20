Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Will be Released This Fall

The Arcade Crew and developer JoyMasher revealed that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is coming to multiple platforms this Fall. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game is a side-scrolling action platformer that harkens back to the classic NES/SEGA era of action titles. Only this one is a far more refined story that is a "full-throttle quest for revenge." The team behind it is comprised of retro experts who are working to make this one f the best representations of the genre you could want, as it will be coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Amazon Luna. We have more info on the game down below along with the latest trailer showing off all of the action, as we now wait for the team to give the game a proper release date.

Humanity finds an unlikely hero in Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider's oppressed world; authoritarians have built super soldiers as weapons of war, but their creators have sealed their fate by bringing the warrior known as Moonrider online. Conceived as a tool to uphold a totalitarian state, the Moonrider has rejected its intended purpose, instead choosing a relentless battle for vengeance against its creators and fellow super soldiers. The game's design holds the best classic action game elements in the laser-precise sights of its starring ninja, keeping combat snappy, responsive and challenging. Powerful modifier chips are guarded and hidden throughout the adventure, allowing the cyborg super soldier to customize its fighting style while gaining killer advantages and abilities. The game's gorgeously bleak world expertly recreates the 16-bit era through intricate pixel art and crunchy audio, building a striking, compact gauntlet across eight deadly stages. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider revels in top-notch, refined platforming action for a tight, focused experience that never lets its blade get dull.