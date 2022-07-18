VergeWorld Revealed To Be Released This Fall On PC

Retrovibe and developer Bad Bones announced that they will be releasing their retro racer VergeWorld onto PC sometime this Fall. This game is the dream fulfilled of game developer Arek Kwaśny, who wanted to create an Amiga game of their own. And so they did with this retro sci-fi racer inspired by titles such as Rescue on Fractalus and After Burner. He even coded it into a working prototype for Amiga 1200 as part of the programming phase. The final version of this one has been redesigned and expanded in every aspect possible, including the addition of roguelite mechanics and PSX-style 3D visuals. You can play a demo of it on Steam right now as we patiently wait for a proper release date.

VergeWorld is a retro-fuelled fast-paced roguelite combat racer in which you fly through procedurally generated canyons, shoot enemies, gather resources, and complete challenges. In the distant future, on the inhospitable planet Gh2040-B, mankind engages in one thing it knows best – war. You are Nix, a rebellious member of the ruling class who wants to trigger a change in the Kingdom. Hidden behind a mask, you steal an experimental airship called Icarus and run to the edges of civilization to find and join the Revolt. Destroy your enemies, fly low to boost your engines, and reach Frontier outposts to refuel, upgrade your airship, and find the next challenge. In VergeWorld high replayability mixes with the nostalgic retro feeling of PSX-era 3D visuals, pixel art story screens, 16-bit tunes, and a synthwave soundtrack. After Burner meets Wipeout, meets The Mandalorian, meets Mad Max.

Procedurally generated levels and Returnal-inspired boss fights.

High-speed combat racing with third-person view bullet hell fights.

Airship's highly customizable arsenal.

3 alien biomes to navigate.

PSX-era 3D graphics with pixel art and a splash of modern inspiration.

Nostalgic 16-bit tunes mixed with a synthwave soundtrack.