Versus Evil Reveals New Rogue-Lite RPG The Hand Of Merlin

Versus Evil and indie developer Room-C Games revealed their latest game on the way with a new rogue-lite RPG called The Hand Of Merlin. This game is a bit of a mesh of story and style as you're getting the long praised Arthurian legends mixed in with sci-fi horror. The game will have you recruiting three mortal heroes on a desperate journey from Albion to Jerusalem, in which you will explore richly-imagined medieval lands on the brink of an apocalypse. – assaulted by an otherworldly evil. The game was written by Jonas Kyratzes (The Talos Principle, Serious Sam 4) and Verena Kyratzes (The Lands of Dream, Serious Sam 4) as they crafted a tale inspired by Arthurian legend and historical text. The game is set to be released into Early Access on Steam sometime in May. For now, check out the trailer showing off how it will play out.

Search for the lost fragments of your soul, scattered across the multiverse – and save as many worlds as you can. This is a world where items imbued with magical power are scattered throughout, from a peasant's humble luck charm to the legendary sword wielded by Arthur himself. Will you take a dangerous route, risking life and limb in pursuit of such legendary relics? Or will you choose a safer path? In The Hand of Merlin, choices are permanent, the decisions you make echo for eternity and can make all the difference to your party's synergy and combat prowess. Enemies are tough and ruthlessly challenging; utilizing squad-based and turn-based combat, players can employ tactical cunning to use cover, set up ambushes and coordinate attacks to conquer both human and demonic foes looking to do them harm. The Hand of Merlin also brings the mystical energy of spellcasting to combat as players gather Soulstones to restore their power and unlock new Spells. Even in defeat, players retain collected arcane knowledge as they jump into the next dimension.