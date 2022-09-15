Vertagear PL6800 Gaming Chair: Great For Bigger Bodies – A Review

When you think about gamers, one of the more hurtful stereotypes is that they have horrible postures. Think about that for a moment – when you consider the stereotypical "nerdy gamer" type, you see them, hunched over in the dark, controller in hand, sweating hard over whatever game they're playing. It's not a good look, but it's one that, in truth, can completely be helped. To that effect, we got ahold of a free review sample from Vertagear – a PL6800 gaming chair – and here's what we have to say about it!

Today, approximately one month after receiving press coverage, Vertagear's PL6800 Carbon Black gaming chair arrived at my doorstep in a very large box. To say that it was heavy would be an understatement. I needed to take the unassembled components of the chair up to my third-floor gaming room in installments. Once I managed that, it was time to assemble this behemoth of a throne.

The assembly for this chair was not as monstrous as I had worried it would be, however. All in all, it maybe took me a solid 30-40 minutes after having brought everything to the game room. Bearing in mind that I've never assembled one of these before, that seems like these chairs are quite beginner friendly. The manual's guidance was also quite intuitive. The only thing that I had an issue with was in the step before attaching the headrest pillow to the chair back, where one must install four custom screws into the side of the chair back to attach it properly to the seat. While two screws were no problem (namely the bottom pair), the other two screws that should have been installed directly above them were unable to be joined to the chair because the holes where they should have gone were not threaded properly so as to allow joining. Be that as it may, however, these can be used in case the bottom screws ever fail out on me, most likely.

With my royal throne assembled at last, I took a breather by actually sitting in it. It's a bit firmer than I'd like, but this was the first time I got a chance to sit in it so it will probably take some breaking in to be of an ideal give. Beyond that and the screw issue, though, I have no complaints, and I'll now be sitting far more comfortably while I play games.

All in all, I really like this chair for what it does for my back. Being able to sit comfortably while painting miniatures, playing video games, or even writing this article is a godsend for me. But what do you think about it? The Vertagear PL6800 Carbon Black gaming chair retails on the official Vertagear website at approximately $550 USD. Do you have a gaming chair that you prefer? Let us know your thoughts about this one or others in the comments below!