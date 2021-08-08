Vertigo Games Acquires VR Development Studio Force Field

VR studio Vertigo Games announced this past week that they have acquired the VR development studio Force Field. While the finer details of the deal weren't revealed, we do know the two have entered into an agreement where Vertigo will acquire 100% percent of the company's shares for an undisclosed amount. Apparently after that, business will remain normal as the Force Field team will continue its operations as they always have, just now under the new name of Vertigo Studios Amsterdam. It's nice to know that no one is getting laid off or downgraded and they can continue with their plans for current games uninterrupted. We have a couple of quotes about the deal below from both parties and we wait to see what kind of impact that ownership change will have down the road.

"With multiple AAA VR game productions in the pipeline for the upcoming years, Vertigo Games continues to rapidly expand," said Richard Stitselaar, CEO at Vertigo Games. "Known for their AAA production standards and pioneering VR game development expertise, we are thrilled to welcome the Force Field team to the Vertigo Games family. Together we are a major step closer to building a global VR powerhouse that will bring even bigger, high production value, and cutting-edge VR games to players around the world." "Having spent years on the cutting edge of VR game development, creating showcase games and experiences for leading VR companies, we have built a world-class VR team capable of delivering best-in-class games," said Arthur Houtman, CEO of Vertigo Studios Amsterdam. "Today we enter a new phase of growth as part of Vertigo Games, which is not only one of the most successful VR game development studios, but also a leading VR publisher and part of the immensely diverse global Koch Media / Embracer Group, allowing us to fully leverage our company's potential."