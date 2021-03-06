Very Very Valet Gets A Release Date For Nintendo Switch

Nighthawk Interactive announced that Very Very Valet has a release date for the physical version on Nintendo Switch. Developed by Toyful Games, this one will have you driving around in circles as you and up to three other players will be puppets running a valet service for several different businesses. It will be up to you to manage the parking lot as you tend to guests, park their cars, and then bring them around when they're ready to go. All without damaging them or angering anyone who needs to be anywhere in a hurry. Essentially, it's like Overcooked, but with cars. The game will be coming out digitally and physically on May 25th, 2021. As an added bonus, all physical versions will include the added bonus of an exclusive playable Valet. You can check out the trailer below as we have about 10 weeks until the game comes out.

Valet alone or with friends! Up to four players can work together to solve this severe parking shortage. Help each other and hitch a ride, or cause chaos launching your fellow valets wildly – the choice is yours! Driving has never been easier – just point and go! Accessible driving controls allow anyone to quickly become a valet, with plenty of hidden techniques for mastering your valet game and cornering the market. Show off your car corralling skills in over 20 unique levels! You'll be helping out customers in a variety of locations and scenarios – city streets, cliffsides, bowling alleys, airports, and even trainyards. Join this elite squad of valets! Whatever the parking need, Very Very Valets are ready to accept the call. Grab your friends and leave no car unattended!