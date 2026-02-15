Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Power Up Publishing, Vespera Bononia

Vespera Bononia Announced Mid-March Release Date

The new dark fantasy action-roguelite Vespera Bononia has been given a release date as it will arrive on Steam in a few weeks

Article Summary Vespera Bononia launches on Steam in March, with a free demo available during Steam Next Fest.

Explore a dark fantasy, roguelite world set in a warped, gothic version of medieval Bologna.

Switch between four playable characters mid-combat and unleash powerful magical combos.

Face intense, bullet-hell battles in ever-changing procedural dungeons and upgrade your abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Power Up Publishing has confirmed that Vespera Bononia will be released next month. The dark fantasy action-roguelite already has a free demo available to play, as it will be a part of Steam Next Fest later this month. But the full game has been confirmed for launch on Steam on March 13, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Vespera Bononia

Set in a twisted, gothic reimagining of medieval Bologna, Vespera Bononia is a third-person action game that blends magical combat and projectiles with bullet-hell-inspired encounters into fast-paced, ever-shifting runs. Players can switch classes mid-combat, wield powerful spell synergies, and adapt on the fly as the city reshapes itself with every attempt to survive its cursed streets. Immerse yourself in a high-energy game that requires rapid movement, frenetic combat, and immediate decision-making. In this dynamic environment, you will have to adapt quickly to changes and emerging threats. Your soul is shared by four characters with different abilities and characteristics.

Switch characters at any time and unleash combos and synergies against your enemies. Bononia depicts a world disfigured by nightmares and is in constant transformation. By facing nightmares and evil spirits you can change its fortunes or plunge into an even worse nightmare. Continuously collect, upgrade and refine your powers. Discard those that no longer serve your path and experiment with new ways of dealing with the many threats. Magic flows through your veins and you will tap into every drop.

Third-person frenetic action: Master the frenetic movement mechanics to run and jump through enemies with evasive maneuvers.

Survival in procedural dungeons: Beneath the city lies a huge network of dungeons and catacombs. Measure yourself against these dangers to become stronger.

Create your own build with each run: unlock effigies and upgrade with each run.

Four biomes with different creatures and bosses: nightmares take many different forms, face yours.

