Bread & Fred Releases New Demo On Steam

Apogee Entertainment and developer SandCastles Studio have released a brand new demo for Bread & Fred that you can try out on Steam. The team has been hard at work on this pixel art co-op platformer in which you play a pair of penguins tethered together to make it through several winter-filled levels. The game is super cute and makes us wish it was already released. But it isn't, and we're not even sure we'll get it in 2023. So for the time being, go play the demo with a friend and enjoy the cooperative nonsense!

"Wrap up in some scarves, grab your best bud, and work together on a momentous co-op journey to help adorable penguins, Bread and Fred, reach the top of the snow-capped summit. Get in sync and jump on 3, clinging and swinging across platforms, ledges, and gaps. Triumph over every hurdle in a winter wonderland that is equally as cute as it is challenging. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat are attached at the hip, but which friend will be the weakest link? Hold on tight with Bread's little penguin flippers and anchor to the ground as Fred times the perfect swing to clear massive gaps, pulling their companion up the ledge before gravity drags them back down the slippery slopes. Don't get cold feet! Take the lead or take orders when planning a path upwards, and talk things out before every attempt."

"Inspired by popular single-player platformers, Bread and Fred takes the challenge to new heights by introducing the cooperative element of two pals forever-connected on their way to the finish line. Put friendships to the test and keep calm on the way up (and down) the mountain. For the coolest duos with ice in their veins, take on the ultimate challenge in Speedrun mode to claim the title of fastest penguins on the planet. Friends giving you the cold shoulder? Trade one penguin for a trusty rock and solo-swing your way up icy peaks in a tricky single-player experience."