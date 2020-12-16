Conan Chop Chop Gets A New Release Window Of Early 2021

Tell me if you've heard this one before. Conan Chop Chop has got a new release window from Funcom, this time for Early 2021. Back in June, the game was delayed, yet again, after having been delayed a few times already. We assumed the game was basically relegated to development hell at that point and would probably never see the light of day. Many of the issues players have been having with this one is that there's really no word one way or the other as to what the exact issue is with getting the game released. No word from either Funcom or developer Mighty Kingdom, as well as their previous PR company, which they changed back in the Fall. Whether or not the game comes out is only a matter of time, but the reality is we're not buying into it until we actually see the company push out a confirmed date.

"If we had launched this year, there'd be half the number of cute pigs in the game. And you can't launch a Conan game without that" concludes Funcom's Chief Creative Officer Joel Bylos. "And besides, the only crunch we want in our Conan game is the crunch of bones beneath our sandalled feet." Following a resurgence of cutesy online co-op games, the scope of Conan Chop Chop has increased. The hack 'n' slash, which supports both couch co-op and online co-op on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, has been augmented with more random events, new traps, and vicious minibosses roaming the world of Conan the Cimmerian Barbarian. While the previous number of possible item combinations was a measly 14 trillion, it is now too high for the human brain to fathom, guaranteeing infinite replayability in a beautifully designed procedurally generated world.