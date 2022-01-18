Cross-Platform Strategy Title Phobies Announced For PC & Mobile

Indie developer and publisher Smoking Gun Interactive announced their new cross-platform strategy game Phobies is on the way. This particular title is a hex-based strategy game where you go in and collect over 120 unique monsters, each of which is based on a wide range of creepy concepts, and then deploy them into battle against other players. The game comes with several options for play in the form of an Async Battle Mode, a single-player campaign, and an insane arena battle where you face off against other players on PC and mobile. You can pre-order the game on Steam at the link above or on Android, with iOS on the way.

In Phobies, players command a selection of haunting creatures in deep strategic one-on-one battles. From creepy clowns to rampaging robots, every Phobie offers its own distinct strengths and synergies that must be mastered to gain a tactical edge. Once players build and upgrade a collection of Phobies to suit their strategy, they'll face off against opponents from around the world across a host of interactive hex-based combat arenas. Each Phobie comes armed with a scarily-strong set of attacks and abilities which can be upgraded and unleashed on the enemy. One example is Sheeping Gas, a dangerously fluffy Phobie who produces a deadly cloud of toxic gas capable of damaging multiple enemies at once. Then there's Grave Digger, who can send enemies to the grave as well as digging up the battlefield by destroying obstacles in the way to change the terrain of the battlefield.

Phobies turn-based battles occur in various environments and layouts, each posing its own strategic challenge. Taking and holding Panic Points on each map is the key to victory, with each one controlled dealing out damage to the opponent's heart HP at the start of their turn. Battles can be played out in real-time in the Arena Battle Mode or over more extended periods through the Async Battle Mode. Whichever game mode is chosen, victory conditions remain the same – destroy all enemy Phobies on the battlefield or reduce the enemy's HP to zero.