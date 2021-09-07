Forza Horizon 5 Officially Reveals The Awaited Car List

Xbox Game Studios and Playground games revealed some Forza Horizon 5 news during the Let's Go! livestream as we now have a car list! Some of the cars included in this list are the Mercedes-AMG ONE, the Sierra RX3, the 2021 version of the Ford Bronco, the Defender 110 X, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the Koenigsegg Jesko, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the Mustang Shelby GT500, and the Corvette Stingray Coupe. Among a ton of other classic and modern vehicles for different kinds of racing. You can check out the complete list at this link as we have a snippet of the information released with the list below. The game will be released on November 9th, 2021.

Several vehicles are making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. From the sheer scale and durability of the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium to the exceptionally rare, naturally aspirated 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the new additions to our roster are the most diverse they've ever been in Forza history.

Forza Horizon 5 also introduces some of the world's most innovative cars to the franchise – and our cover cars are no exception. The Mercedes-AMG ONE brings Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street for the first time ever, while the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands combines the toughness of an F-Series truck and the performance spirit of Mustang to deliver an exhilarating off-road experience.

Forzavista, our car exploration mode, encourages you to get up close and discover the unique characteristics and intricate components of vehicles in exquisite detail. For the first time, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, we're bringing raytracing to Forzavista – introducing a new level of material response and reflections that are truer to life. Details matter, so it's fitting that every car in Forza Horizon 5 features an authentic Forzavista experience with unprecedented pinpoint accuracy.