Games Done Quick Launches Flame Fatales 2021 This Sunday

This Sunday, August 15th, Games Done Quick will be launching Flame Fatales 2021 as the completely online event raises money for a worthy cause. For those of you not familiar, this is an all-women speedrunning event, run much the way the annual GDQ events are done, as these amazing players will attempt to play games as quickly as possible (and maybe even set a new record or two) as they will use Twitch and other resources to raise money all the way until August 21st. Last year, the fall event was comprised of some of the most talented women in speedrunning as they raised over $80k for charity. This year's event will feature a full seven days of speedruns, races, and gaming showcases for you to enjoy from traditional retro titles all the way to modern classics.

In case you're curious about what everyone will be running, the team has a complete schedule of every game and runner here. This year's event will be raising funds for the Malala Fund, which we have more info about below as we wish every single one of them the best of luck in this year's event!

Flame Fatales 2021 will be held in support of Malala Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping girls around the world go to school. Viewers will be able to directly support the charity by making donations on the Games Done Quick homepage. One hundred percent of all donations received during Flame Fatales 2021 will go to the charity. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has partnered with some of the world's most impactful charities, including AbleGamers, Organization for Autism Research, Malala Fund, Doctors Without Borders, and Prevent Cancer Foundation, all while bringing people together to cheer on the best speedrunners and gamers in the world. To date, Games Done Quick events have raised over $34 million in total for charity.