GOAL! – The Club Manager Aiming To Take Piece Of Manager Market

Toplitz Productions announced a brand new manager game today as they will be releasing GOAL! – The Club Manager this year. The main goal of this game is to get in on other football/soccer manager games that have cornered the market by providing a different kind of experience to those who may not be interested in those versions. The team is working with 2tainment on this as this will be the international version of the long-running ANSTOSS-franchise. You can check out more details below as we're waiting to see when the game will come out.

Get ready for classic management gameplay, adapted to the increased demands on coaches and managers as well as the developments of modern soccer. GOAL! offers depth and realism and confronts you with the complexity of being a manager without getting lost in micromanagement and spreadsheets. You are the coach, the manager, sports director and club CEO in one. You take care of the team, tactics, lineup, transfer market, club grounds, finances and much more. Create your dream team – if you can afford it!

GOAL! is designed not only to reflect the modern demands of an all around club boss, but also to cater to the gamer's needs. GOAL! respects the time you have at your disposal: Whether you want to enjoy your gaming experience in depth, optimizing every aspect of your team down to the smallest detail or prefer to play a whole season in one afternoon – GOAL! is the flexible soccer manager that caters towards your preferences.

Additionally you will enjoy the tongue-in-cheek humor, taking a poke at the sometimes all-too-serious affair that is today's soccer, making GOAL! – The Club Manager a worthwhile alternative to more time-consuming manager games. Regardless of this, a career with an in-depth skill system, finances, sponsoring, squad management, contract negotiations and extensive statistics give GOAL! everything managers need to dive in, including stadium environment and expansion, transfer market, scouting and youth work. You could even become the head coach of your favorite national team. Are you ready to lead your squad to victory?