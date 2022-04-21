Halo Infinite Reveals More Lone Wolves: Season 2 Maps & Modes

343 Industries dropped a new blog today going over some of the new maps and modes additions for Halo Infinite Lone Wolves: Season 2. Some of the major reveals that will get people stoked for the new season are King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing. All of which bring their own set of chaos and fun to the game as we revisit some of the old and dive into a bit of the new. The team also released a new video that you can check out below that as commentary from Zach Boyce, who is the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Modes and Systems Designer. Meanwhile, we have a snippet of the blog for you to read about each mode you'll encounter. Season 2 will officially be released on May 3rd, 2022.

KING OF THE HILL The return of the king (of the hill)! You know how the game is played, but there's a little bit of a twist to this one. A neutral hill spawns on the map and two teams battle it out to control the hill and earn points. When a player enters the hill uncontested, it is captured and begins earning 1 point per second into a capture bar. When a team's capture bar is full, they score 1 point and a new hill spawns somewhere else on the map. LAND GRAB Control those zones, Spartans! At the start of the match, there are 3 neutral zones around the map. When a player captures a zone, it is locked and gives their team 1 point. When all zones are captured, there is an intermission before 3 new neutral zones spawn. The first team to score 11 points wins. LAST SPARTAN STANDING Objective: Survive. Last Spartan Standing is based around the Lone Wolves theme of Season 2. In this free-for-all experience, 12 players spawn on Big Team Battle maps with a confined loadout and 5 respawns. Once a player runs out of respawns and can no longer participate, they can either spectate or leave the match without penalty. If a player gets a kill in the match, they can upgrade to a different weapon—something players of "Escalation Slayer" will no doubt be familiar with. The match ends when there is just one Spartan left standing.