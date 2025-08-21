Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Katanaut, Voidmaw

Katanaut Confirms Steam Release Happening Next Month

Katanaut finally has a release date, as the pixelated action roguelite title will be released on PC via Steam this September

Indie game developer and publisher Voidmaw has confirmed the official Steam release date for their upcoming pixel carnage title, Katanaut. The team confirmed the game would be released on PC on September 10, 2025, as players will finally be able to dive into the brutal action roguelite, as you are tasked with finding out what happened to a space station filled with what appear to be former human occupants. Enjoy the laest trailer here as we'll see it in a few weeks.

Katanaut

Katanaut is an action roguelite, inspired by both metroidvania and action-platformers. The stage is set on a massive space station that went through a mysterious accident. With the station slowly spiraling out of control, and its once-human inhabitants twisted into terrors, you're the unlucky one tasked with uncovering what is going on… assuming you're able to survive the station's violent halls with Souls-like combat. You'll be armed with unlockable melee weapons, guns, and magic-like abilities while you face an evolving gauntlet of horrors, as the station warps around you.

The deeper you descend into the station, the environments become more haunting, and the enemies less human. Every step forward could be a gamble, where strategy and your quick reflexes end up being your only lifeline. Whether you're experimenting with wild combos, or perfecting a build that matches your preferred playstyle, every death will offer a new puzzle to solve.

Diverse Builds – Experiment with different weapons, guns, and abilities to create a strategy that matches your style, or something completely unexpected.

Unique Challenges – Experience a unique mixture of hand-crafted and procedurally generated levels where it could be a quick and easy run, or an intense onslaught of surprises.

Unlockable Arsenal – Roguelites aren't roguelites without unlockable items! Katanaut offers a vast number of weapons, skills, and perks waiting to be discovered and upgraded.

High-Stakes Combat – Got quick reflexes? We serve up speedy fights where playing smart and thinking quick can make all the difference.

Pixel-Perfect Design – Experience a pixel-art universe where all the details are refined and designed by hand. All to inspire the unsettling beauty of this cosmic nightmare!

Synthwave Soundtrack – Our soundtrack brings immersive energy to every battle and simultaneously aims to paint the vibe of the station's darkest corners – all made by one immensely talented musician!

