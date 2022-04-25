Riders Republic Will Launch Season Two: Showdown On Tuesday

Ubisoft revealed more details today about the second season of Riders Republic launching tomorrow, which they're calling Showdown. The season will bring about a few different additions to the game, including a new Showdown Arena in which you and a team of six riders can partner up and take on others to collect lightning throughout the area as well as try to take each other out with an array of new toys that will disable people for a short period of time. In a sense, its this game's version of Mario Kart multiplayer. You can check out the trailer below as it will go live on April 26th.

Get in on the action with Rider's Republic: Showdown! To celebrate this brand-new season, players will discover the new Showdown arena with its own multiplayer mode, an electrifying 6v6 where two teams compete to collect as much lightning as possible, while using new toys: gears that open up a new way to play. Players will be able to challenge themselves in new mass races and discover special outfits, session markers and the all-new Manual mode, to ride a single wheel in style. They will also be able to name and participate in an in-game specific friends list and create their own community with the new clan feature.

This season also introduces a new season progression with seven weekly spotlights, where all players can unlock exclusive rewards and participate in live activities and events, such as the Rabbids Takeover event starting May 18. Year 1 Pass holders will have early access to two toys for this season, the Spider and the Juggernaut. Both toys will also be available as a pack in Showdown mode, along with the exclusive Sniper toy. Players can obtain the Year 1 Pass with the Gold or Ultimate Edition of Riders Republic, or as a stand-alone purchase. A Welcome Pack will also be sold separately and will include a new legendary outfit and 2300 Republic Coins.