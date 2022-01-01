Stardew Valley's Creator Provides Insight On Future Plans

While Stardew Valley has become a massive indie hit, we may be near the end of the road for the game's development. The game has been out for over five years, and in that time, creator and developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has made a number of wonderful upgrades and additions to it that have greatly improved the original concept and made it a must-play for millions of gamers. That said, there comes a point where you eventually need to move on to other projects, as Barone has done with his upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier, which already looks amazing. In a recent interview with VG Kami, the topic was broached about doing more updates for the game, and here's what Barone had to say.

VGK: Stardew Valley is a game that's impacted the lives of countless players in many ways, and we're undoubtedly all wondering about its future. Would you still be working on major updates to SDV even after Haunted Chocolatier has completed its development? EB: I have no plans either way. I don't want to make any promises for more updates, and I also don't want to say definitively that it's finished. I think the game is in a very good place as it is, so I don't think it's necessary to add more to it. But at the same time, there's always room for improvement.

While it sounds like a non-committal answer, it does feel like it's the end of an era for development on the game. Which we can't be mad about because there's so much to do that even if you achieve the very best you can in the game, you can always go back and do things over again for fun, or achieve new goals with people you never interacted with. It would be nice to see maybe one or two surprises come up down the road, but honestly, if we never see another update for Stardew Valley ever again, it isn't like we got an imperfect or unfinished game. It just gives us a new game to look forward to and a happy surprise if anything ever comes out down the road.