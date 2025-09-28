Posted in: Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Seed Lab, Starsand Island, Tokyo Game Show 2025

Starsand Island Drops Debut Trailer During Tokyo Game Show 2025

Check out the first trailer for the life and farming simulation game Starsand Island, which was revealed during Tokyo Game Show 2025

Article Summary Watch the debut trailer for Starsand Island, a vibrant life and farming sim revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

Build your dream farm, raise animals, and customize your countryside villa on a lush, tropical island paradise.

Form deep bonds with unique islanders, complete heartfelt quests, and possibly spark romance in your new home.

Explore diverse landscapes, master vehicles, and uncover ancient secrets in Starsand Island's open world adventure.

Chinese developer and publisher Seed Lab revealed the first trailer for their upcoming game, Starsand Island, during Tokyo Game Show 2025. This is a brand-new farming and life simulator where you will take up residency on an island community by the same name, using a DIY system to make everything happen. You'll fish, farm, raise animals, and make friends with all of the locals, learning their secrets in the process. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is currently earmarked for release in Q1 2026.

Starsand Island

Escape the Urban Grind to Starsand Island – Your Island Paradise Awaits! Tired of the hustle and bustle? Return to the tranquil embrace of Starsand Island, a gem hailed as the "Star of the Deep Sea." Here, immerse yourself in a serene pastoral lifestyle: slow-paced days spent bonding with adorable capybaras, cats, and dogs, savoring the thrill of bountiful fishing, exploring the mystical Moonlit Forest, or simply soaking in the island's untouched beauty. Leave the mundane behind and rediscover life's simple joys in this coastal utopia.

Live in Harmony with Nature: Cultivate tropical fruits and vegetables on your own farm, nurture bonds with charming animals, and design a unique countryside villa tailored to the island's terrain. Decorate cascading terrace gardens and shape the island's landscape—every corner invites your creativity and stewardship.

Cultivate tropical fruits and vegetables on your own farm, nurture bonds with charming animals, and design a unique countryside villa tailored to the island's terrain. Decorate cascading terrace gardens and shape the island's landscape—every corner invites your creativity and stewardship. Freedom to Roam: Thrills to Claim Glide on a longboard along pristine coastlines, zip through lush forests on a retro scooter, or sail to uncover neighboring islands' secrets. With a diverse range of vehicles, embrace the joy of speed—or cruise the iconic coastal highway to witness breathtaking vistas at your own pace.

Thrills to Claim Glide on a longboard along pristine coastlines, zip through lush forests on a retro scooter, or sail to uncover neighboring islands' secrets. With a diverse range of vehicles, embrace the joy of speed—or cruise the iconic coastal highway to witness breathtaking vistas at your own pace. Heartwarming Bonds with Islanders: In this close-knit community, every resident has a story to tell. Forge lasting friendships through daily interactions and special quests. As connections deepen, you might even find that special someone to share your island life with.

In this close-knit community, every resident has a story to tell. Forge lasting friendships through daily interactions and special quests. As connections deepen, you might even find that special someone to share your island life with. Uncover the Island's Mysteries: Venture into fog-shrouded depths where ancient ruins, rare treasures, and hidden mineral veins await. Master combat skills, and face off against bizarre creatures—each battle promises unexpected surprises and rewards.

